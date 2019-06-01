PHOTOS: Paris celebrates 130th anniversary of Eiffel Tower with dazzling laser show

PARIS - The city of Paris is celebrating the Eiffel Tower's 130th anniversary with a spectacular laser and strobe light show.

Designed by engineer Gustave Eiffel, the 1,063-foot tall monument was debuted on May 15 as a part of the World Fair in 1889. Now, the iron tower attracts over six million tourists every year.

The 12-minute spectacle kicked off Wednesday and the lights will run through Friday at the iconic landmark.