13-year-old arrested in connection with vandalism investigation in Central

CENTRAL — A 13-year-old was arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation in the Central area, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

During the execution of a search warrant of the juvenile's residence, deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, criminal trespass and hate crimes.

Due to the suspect's age, no additional information will be released, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.