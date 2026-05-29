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13-year-old arrested in connection with vandalism investigation in Central

1 hour 29 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 12:21 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — A 13-year-old was arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation in the Central area, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

During the execution of a search warrant of the juvenile's residence, deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime. 

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, criminal trespass and hate crimes.

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Due to the suspect's age, no additional information will be released, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. 

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