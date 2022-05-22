72°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos: Crews spent all night battling massive scrapyard fire in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER - Firefighters from 10 different departments helped tackle a massive fire at a scrapyard that raged all Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Tangipahoa Fire officials said they first responded to the blaze before 6 p.m. Friday at a business on US 51, saying the response would "last long into the night." Around 11 a.m. Saturday, multiple departments were still at the scene getting the fire under control.
Crews from about 10 departments, including Hammond, Roseland, Kentwood, Loranger, Husser, Independence and Wilmer are also reportedly on scene to fight the flames.
