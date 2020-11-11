Photos: Cat with 'permanent' scowl up for adoption in Ohio

AKRON, OH - A cat in need of a new home in Ohio earned internet fame this week thanks to his grumpy facade.

Riggi Rescue in Akron, Ohio shared photos of Giggles on social media this past week in hope that he might find a new home. There was a catch though: Giggles is stuck with a permanent angry face.

"Giggles is not mad, this IS his permanent face he was very happy in these pics," the shelter explained on Facebook.

While Giggles had a potential adopter lined up at the time, the rescue said it was hoping to make sure there were plenty of opportunities to find a home if it fell through.

Since the rescue posted about him online, Giggles' photos have been shared by more than 14,000 people, with many of them wanting to adopt him. Riggi Rescue is also asking for donations so the shelter can take care of more animals still in need of homes, like Giggles.