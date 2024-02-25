66°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Car outside Alex Box catches fire, driver not injured
BATON ROUGE - A car was seen on fire on Nicholson Drive outside of Alex Box Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Video showed the formerly-white car had been charred and one of the back wheels still was on fire. Door handles were melted.
Firefighters said a driver was having mechanical problems with their car and pulled over, just before the vehicle caught fire. The driver was not injured.
Trending News
Baseball fans at Alex Box said the smoke from the car could be seen during the LSU and Stony Brook game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chili and Salsa Cook-Off coming to Zachary on Saturday, March 9
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy
-
Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood burns 200 acres Saturday
-
Baton Rouge rapper's grave destroyed, leaving his mother to ask why
-
Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday