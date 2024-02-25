66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
PHOTOS: Car outside Alex Box catches fire, driver not injured

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A car was seen on fire on Nicholson Drive outside of Alex Box Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Video showed the formerly-white car had been charred and one of the back wheels still was on fire. Door handles were melted. 

Firefighters said a driver was having mechanical problems with their car and pulled over, just before the vehicle caught fire. The driver was not injured. 

Baseball fans at Alex Box said the smoke from the car could be seen during the LSU and Stony Brook game. 

