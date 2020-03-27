Photographer gives back to community with free front porch photo sessions

BATON ROUGE- As families are quarantined together at home during the global virus outbreak, local businesses are finding creative ways to safely access their customers without them having to leave their front porch.

A Baton Rouge photographer saw the stay-at-home order as an opportunity to capture family portraits right from their front porch, deeming the idea, 'The Front Porch Project BR.'

Jenn Ocken wanted to give back to her community during the trying time while supporting her fellow local businesses and entrepreneurs.

'The Front Porch Project' includes a quick photo session that is free of charge, but people are encouraged to buy a gift card to a local business to pay it forward.

Ocken is capturing small snippets of soon-to-be family memories with her zoom lens, making sure she stays back the recommended 6-feet.

“We just kind of document where they’re at right now at this time of uncertainty we’ve got going on,” Ocken said.

After hearing of a similar campaign outside of Louisiana, Jenn Ocken Photography and PartnersOne/Moxey decided to collaborate and launch their own remote photography project.

“The entire idea was to capture this really unusual time when we’re all at home,” Aimee Supp with PartnersOne/Moxey said.

Over 300 families are already requesting the at-home photo sessions this week, with most straying away from their usual Christmas card attire.

“They are all smiles. I’ve gotten things from ER doctors and nurses, they’re coming in with their scrubs, and this is just how we are. I had clients and people schedule sessions that are in their Easter outfits because they’re not going to be able to wear them,” Ocken said.

Oken says that being able to spread smiles and support in the community, makes times like this a little easier to bare.

“The benefits and the joy… the smiles on their face and the excitement on my face... We’re all just really enjoying the process and just making the best out of it,” said Ocken.

'The Front Porch Project' will continue to tour through several Baton Rouge neighborhoods, capturing memorable moments during the stay-at-home order.