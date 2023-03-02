Phone service restored to customer after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - An AT&T customer claims she went weeks without phone service, only to have it restored shortly after she contacted 2 On Your Side.



90-year-old Arlene Carruth says having cell phone service was vital for her, because the LifeAlert monitor she wears is connected through it.



Carruth says she's worn the monitor for about a year because of her heart problems. She says she started to worry at the end of August because her phone stopping working.



"It just went dead," Carruth explained.



Carruth's daughter, Mary, called their cell phone provider, AT&T. They claim repair workers told her a new part needed to be installed, and would be back the next day. After more than a week without an update, they continued to call.



"This was on Wednesday," Carruth said, "then it was Saturday, and then it was like 'tomorrow,' or 'later today.'"



Carruth says she's lost sleep because of feelings of uncertainty regarding her safety. A recent fall in her driveway escalated those fears.



After a call to AT&T Wednesday morning, they were told help would be on the way.



"They said they would get here as soon as they could," "Carruth's daughter Mary Docherty said, "but I had no idea how long that would be."



WBRZ contacted AT&T Wednesday afternoon and got a response.



"We'll be getting to the bottom of it in short order."



Hours later, a crew showed up to Carruth's home to repair the problem.



"It wasn't until after they heard from you that anybody showed up," Docherty said.



Carruth's issue was not flood-related, but AT&T says they're continuing to make progress resolving customer issues.