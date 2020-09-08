Latest Weather Blog
Phase 3 in Louisiana? Governor to make decision, announcement after Labor Day
BATON ROUGE - The governor said he will announce the state's next plan for re-opening the state after Labor Day.
Louisiana has remained in the so-called "phase 2" since earlier this summer after a spike in coronavirus cases. Bars have been shuttered as an added measure.
Phase 3 could re-open or relax some measures, though it's not clear what the governor would include in an updated state order coming next week.
Friday (September 4), he said he was optimistic the state could move forward.
In a news conference, he said he was "encouraged" about the possibility because "data shows us that positivity continues to decline, hospitalizations continue to decline." Though, state health officials have expressed concern over the possibility of large gatherings and people not adhering to social distancing requirements during the Labor Day weekend.
CLICK HERE to watch a 3-minute clip from the governor's news conference where he addresses football and phase 3.
CLICK HERE to watch our full interview with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx, discussing the COVID-19 situation in Louisiana.
Moving forward would have impacts outside of regular businesses: It may clear the way for some sporting events or viewing of games. The LHSAA was planning Friday how it would play fall high school football.
