Pet llama recovering after being shot multiple times by owner

Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Officials say a llama that was shot multiple times by his owner earlier this month is on the mend.

Authorities say 67-year-old Madeline Bourgeois shot her pet llama Earl after the animal allegedly attacked her while she was working in a pasture. After Bourgeois escaped, she returned with a gun.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said Bourgeois had the right to defend herself, but she wasn't in any danger once she escaped. The woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

KATC reports that Stacey McKnight and her staff at the St. Landry Animal Control are nursing Earl back to health after the attack. Reports say x-rays showed Earl had been shot three times and one of the bullets was still in his neck.

"At this point it’s really still day to day. We are going to monitor his care and wounds," said McKnight. "We have to address the wounds daily and keep ointment on them, and keep him on an enriched diet that’s conducive to what he is."

McKnight told KATC that Earl has a long road of recovery ahead of him.