Pet Food Distribution event in Gonzales, Saturday

GONZALES - An animal rescue center in Gonzales is holding a free Pet Food Distribution event on Saturday.

The event will be held in Blue Bayou's parking lot (18142 Perkins Road East, Baton Rouge) at noon and will last until the food is gone.

The distribution is the result of a collaboration between PetStar Animal Care in Prairieville and Rescue Alliance.

Anyone interested in donating pet food to support the event can drop food off at PetStar Animal Care (38432 West Airline Highway, Prairieville).

