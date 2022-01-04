Person shot to death while sitting in vehicle at College Drive apartment complex

48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, January 04 2022
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside his apartment building Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Fairway View apartment complex. Investigators said Donta Thompson, 21, was shot while sitting inside his vehicle.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identify a possible suspect or motive in the killing. 

