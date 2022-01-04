48°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot to death while sitting in vehicle at College Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside his apartment building Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Fairway View apartment complex. Investigators said Donta Thompson, 21, was shot while sitting inside his vehicle.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending News
Police have not yet identify a possible suspect or motive in the killing.