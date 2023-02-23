74°
Person shot at motel on Airline Highway Thursday night

Thursday, February 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a motel on Airline Highway Thursday night.

Authorities say one person was hurt in a shooting at Fountain Motel on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.

No more information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

