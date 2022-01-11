47°
Person shot at apartment complex off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting was reported at an apartment building just off Siegen Lane late Tuesday morning.
The gunfire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Hidden Oaks apartments on Industriplex Boulevard. Sources told WBRZ one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Several East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
No other details on the shooting were immediately available.
