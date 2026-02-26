68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three juveniles to be tried as adults after deadly shooting on Wood Street

Thursday, February 26 2026
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles are set to be tried as adults after a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured.

Kaine Evans, Floyd Smith and Kayden Grayer were arrested alongside 19-year-old Jemile Causey after 17-year-old E'myrie Walker was killed and another individual was injured during a shooting on Jan. 10.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four were indicted for first-degree murder.

