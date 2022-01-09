Police responding to two BR shootings minutes apart Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to two separate Sunday morning shootings -- one on Reulet Avenue and the other on Government Street.

The shooting on Government Street occurred near S Carrollton Street.

Police focused on a car with multiple bullet holes that was stopped in the middle of Government Street after the incident.

Sources say victims in both cases were injured, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

It is unknown at this time if the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story.