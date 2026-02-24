55°
35-year-old woman identified as person who died after swimming in BREC nature preserve

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A 35-year-old woman was identified as the person who died after swimming in a pond at the Blackwater Conservation Area in Central.

Emily Cain, 35, died after struggling to swim in the water of the BREC nature preserve and being brought to the hospital, officials said. 

The final autopsy report that would give the cause of death is pending, the East Baton Rouge Coroner said.

