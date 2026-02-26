73°
Officials: 3 children were in bus when it rear-ended a car in Ascension Parish; no injuries reported

2 hours 48 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 7:53 AM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Sugar Mill Primary School bus carrying three children was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Ascension Parish. 

According to the Ascension Parish School District, around 7:38 a.m., the bus rear-ended another car while driving along Germany Road near La. 44.

The three students were cleared with no injuries by emergency officials. 

