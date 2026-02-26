66°
Baton Rouge pet groomer cited for animal cruelty by animal control after online video
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pet groomer was cited for animal cruelty by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control after an online video showed a restrained dog being sprayed in a bathing station.
Tawanna Scott, owner of Pet Parlor Pet Grooming at 12615 Greenwell Springs Road, was charged after an investigation, Animal Control Director Daniel Piatkiewicz said.
A GoFundMe set up to help the dog's owner with legal funds said the dog's name is Jada. The post says the dog was "strung up with a leash in a grooming tub [while] a groomer spray[ed] the dog in the face while the dog could not touch the bottom of the tub."
