Person seriously hurt in shooting at apartment complex off N. Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot at an apartment complex off of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday morning and is in serious condition.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct., which is located near the intersection of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard and N Harrells Ferry Road.

Authorities say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and is in serious condition.

Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. This is a developing story.