Person seriously hurt after vehicle went off-road, flipped along highway in Gonzales

GONZALES - One person was seriously hurt after a vehicle flipped along an Ascension Parish roadway Wednesday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police said the driver went off-road at a curve and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn near Highway 44 and Don Lou Drive.

State Police said the driver was partially ejected and critically injured. They appeared to be a teenager, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a passenger in the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.