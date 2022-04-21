Person killed in fiery crash along I-12 Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person died after a vehicle crashed into trees along I-12 and burst into flames Wednesday morning.

The wreck was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-12 East between Millerville Road and O'Neal Lane. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.

Video from the area showed a massive plume of smoke at the scene.

No other details about what caused the crash have been released.