Person killed, another missing after car crashes into flooded drainage canal

PORT ALLEN - Officials say a man is dead after his vehicle went underwater and another person who tried to rescue him is missing.

Representatives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo, 40, of Port Allen died after the vehicle he was in crashed into a flooded ditch on LA 415 near I-10.

Authorities say three people were inside the flooded vehicle. Though two were initially rescued, one of them swam back to the vehicle, looking for Morentes.

This person who jumped back in is now missing. The other passenger suffered minor injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, deputies are still searching for the missing individual.