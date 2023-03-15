57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person jumped into Mississippi River after setting car on fire near Sunshine Bridge

Wednesday, March 15 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

CONVENT - Deputies had to fish a person out of the Mississippi River after they allegedly crashed into a cane field and set their car on fire. 

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the person was driving recklessly near the Sunshine Bridge Wednesday morning. When deputies tried to pull them over, they crashed their car into a cane field off the roadway before getting out and setting it on fire. 

The person then ran across the levee and jumped into the river, deputies said. They had to be fished out of the water before being taken to a hospital. 

The person's mental health will be evaluated. 

