57°
Latest Weather Blog
Person jumped into Mississippi River after setting car on fire near Sunshine Bridge
CONVENT - Deputies had to fish a person out of the Mississippi River after they allegedly crashed into a cane field and set their car on fire.
According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the person was driving recklessly near the Sunshine Bridge Wednesday morning. When deputies tried to pull them over, they crashed their car into a cane field off the roadway before getting out and setting it on fire.
The person then ran across the levee and jumped into the river, deputies said. They had to be fished out of the water before being taken to a hospital.
Trending News
The person's mental health will be evaluated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss