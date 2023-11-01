42°
Person in custody after shooting in Zachary on Wednesday night
ZACHARY - One person is in police custody and another is in a hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Zachary.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. along Hayridge Drive between Westfield and Ridgefield avenues.
Police said the victim was shot in the stomach and is in serious condition. The suspected shooter was arrested.
No more information was immediately available.
