Person in car shot by people in passing vehicle

BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, one person suffered a gunshot wound while driving in an incident early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the department said the "victim was shot in neck by an unknown suspect while driving."

Police received a call for help after the injured person stopped in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Airline Highway.

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.