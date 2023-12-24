62°
Latest Weather Blog
Person in car shot by people in passing vehicle
BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, one person suffered a gunshot wound while driving in an incident early Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the department said the "victim was shot in neck by an unknown suspect while driving."
Police received a call for help after the injured person stopped in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Airline Highway.
Trending News
The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Parishes lighting the way for Papa Noel
-
Zachary Police Department Christmas Giveaway helps families in need
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Governor John Bel and First Lady...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Paula Pennington's Winter Wonderland
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway