Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning

1 hour 51 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 5:05 PM October 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.

Witnesses said the man was standing at a street corner and walked into the road as the light turned green. 

Deputies do not suspect the driver was at fault as of Thursday afternoon. 

