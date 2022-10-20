Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.

Witnesses said the man was standing at a street corner and walked into the road as the light turned green.

Deputies do not suspect the driver was at fault as of Thursday afternoon.