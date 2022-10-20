Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning

68°
2 hours 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 10:53 AM October 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was reported to be in "very critical" condition after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ.

According to the Baton Rouge traffic incident list, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m., and the Baton Rouge Police Department was the responding agency.

It is unclear what caused the crash, and the identity of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

