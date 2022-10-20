68°
Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was reported to be in "very critical" condition after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ.
According to the Baton Rouge traffic incident list, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m., and the Baton Rouge Police Department was the responding agency.
It is unclear what caused the crash, and the identity of the victim was not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
