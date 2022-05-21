Person airlifted after 18-wheeler flipped, blocked highway in Central for hours

CENTRAL - A person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after an 18-wheeler flipped Saturday morning and shut down a highway for hours.

The crash, which involved at least one other vehicle, happened around 9 a.m. on Wax Road at Banway Drive. First responders had to free the driver from the other car and get that person to an AirMed helicopter.

The truck driver walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

A HazMat crew was called to clean up diesel fuel that had leaked from the semi.

The roadway was reopened by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.