Perkins Rowe theater to reopen with restrictions, Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - As countries across the globe continue to monitor the number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths in their area, many officials are also monitoring the economic loss caused by the pandemic.

In hopes of revitalizing an economy that became nearly stagnant from mid-March until July due to governmental lockdowns, many businesses that involve close contact with others are reopening with enhanced precautions.

One such business, the Cinemark Theater at Perkin's Rowe, is opening its doors to the public, Friday, August 14.

The company is opening multiple locations across the nation, saying it has enhanced its cleanliness and safety measures to set the mark for the movie-going experience.

Baton Rouge joins close to 60 other Cinemark Theaters across the US that are reopening Friday.

Officials will require all patrons to wear proper face masks while in theaters, except for when they're eating or drinking, and they're asking customers to pay online if possible, so as to limit interaction with theater staff.

Hollywood was forced to delay productions of a number of much-anticipated films, so Perkins Rowe will be featuring classics like Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and Iron Man. These movies will replace new features until new movies are available.

