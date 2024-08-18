Perdue recalls frozen breaded chicken breasts after foreign material found in some packages

SALISBURY, MD - Perdue Foods LLC, in conjunction with the USDA, has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages.

There are no reports of illness or injury associated with the products. According to the senior vice president of food safety and quality Jeff Shaw, a very thin strand of metal wire was inadvertently introduced during manufacturing.

The recall is isolated to the following products:

PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANIC Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80656-8.

PERDUE® Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders sold in the freezer case with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.

Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a “Best If Use By” date of 03/23/25. The package also bears the UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.

For more information, check this release.