People frustrated when La. concert turns into an anti-Trump rally

NEW ORLEANS – People likened Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters' packed show in New Orleans overnight to propaganda and were frustrated with the second half of the show being devoted to Waters' hatred of President Donald Trump.

Attendees told WBRZ, Water featured images of war and protests on giant screens as he performed. During one set, a pig with Donald Trump's image on it floated above the heads of spectators. Graphics spelled out “Trump is a pig” throughout the performance.

Waters is on his “Us and Them” tour. KHOU, a TV station in Houston, reported fans were disgruntled at the show Friday in Texas for similar reasons.

At both shows, people apparently walked out. Though, some argue the content shouldn't be a surprise. Especially since Waters makes his political feelings known often.

“I don’t think you can claim to be a Pink Floyd fan and not know what Roger Waters political leanings are. He’s never hidden them, and he’s never been subtle at them,” a concert-goer in Houston told KHOU.

In New Orleans, though, people took to Facebook to express their frustration.

“...Hate when they use their concert to promote a political agenda. Just wanted to hear great music,” a concert-goer posted about the show in Louisiana overnight.

The show attracted people from across the region.

