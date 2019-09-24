79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian transported in serious condition after morning crash

2 hours 49 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 6:55 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported before 7 a.m. in the 16500 block of Teneiya Avenue near Apache Drive. Sources say one person was transported in serious condition.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days