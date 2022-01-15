Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman late Friday night in St. James Parish.

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. on LA 20 east of LA 3127.

The crash took the life of Joy Best, 35, of Vacherie, State Police said.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as 32-year-old Phillip Sheppard of Vacherie was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 20. Sheppard struck Best with his vehicle as Best was walking in the westbound lane of travel, according to State Police.

Best sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. James Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, State Police said.

Sheppard was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash. Sheppard's voluntary chemical test indicated he was not impaired, according to State Police.

A standard toxicology sample was taken from Best and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.