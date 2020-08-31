78°
Pedestrian struck and killed in Assumption Parish crash

By: WBRZ Staff

SUPREME - Louisiana State Police report that a pedestrian was killed in an Assumption Parish crash early Monday morning. 

Police say the tragic incident occurred on LA 1 just south of LA 1011 and took the life of 41-year-old Umeki Jamison.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jamison was walking in an unknown direction in the southbound lane of LA 1 when she was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee that was headed southbound on LA 1.

Jamison was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the driver of the Cherokee was not injured and was not impaired; impairment is unknown on the part of Jamison and a standard toxicology report is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

