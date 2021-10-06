79°
Pedestrian reportedly injured in South Foster Drive crash

Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A wreck on South Foster Drive left a pedestrian with injuries early Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were among the first responders who assisted at the scene of the crash, which happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Burgundy Avenue and Claycut Road.

BRPD confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and had to be extracted from underneath the vehicle.

Officials say the pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the crash. 

