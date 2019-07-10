77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by train on Scotland Avenue

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Monday, January 29 2018 Jan 29, 2018 January 29, 2018 5:58 PM January 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- First responders are en route to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a train Monday evening.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of Scotland Avenue near Scenic Highway.

The victim is in critical condition, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

