Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by train on Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE- First responders are en route to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a train Monday evening.
Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of Scotland Avenue near Scenic Highway.
The victim is in critical condition, officials say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
