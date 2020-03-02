63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian hit by train on Florida St. sustains life-threatening injuries

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian being struck by a train Saturday night.

Police say around 7 p.m. a person was hit by a train on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Florida Street and N. 15th.

According to authorities, the individual tried to jump on the train and received life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited. This a developing story. 

