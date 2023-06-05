Pea-sized hail falling during thunderstorm in Central

CENTRAL - Sunday afternoon's thunderstorm may sound a little bit different for residents in Central as pea-sized hail is falling in the area.

Central resident Peggy Wiltz sent in video of her front porch shortly after 3:30 p.m. Small pieces of hail filled the yard while rain and lighting could be seen as well.

According to the WBRZ Weather Center, the hail started just before 3:30 and ended before 4 p.m., although it is still raining in the area.