71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pea-sized hail falling during thunderstorm in Central

8 hours 50 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, June 04 2023 Jun 4, 2023 June 04, 2023 3:58 PM June 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Sunday afternoon's thunderstorm may sound a little bit different for residents in Central as pea-sized hail is falling in the area. 

Central resident Peggy Wiltz sent in video of her front porch shortly after 3:30 p.m. Small pieces of hail filled the yard while rain and lighting could be seen as well. 

Trending News

According to the WBRZ Weather Center, the hail started just before 3:30 and ended before 4 p.m., although it is still raining in the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days