Patient being transported by EMS hijacks ambulance, crashes into troopers after pursuit

BATON ROUGE - A man being transported to a hospital in St. Charles hijacked the ambulance Friday morning and led state police on a high-speed chase to the capital city.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at Ochsner Hospital just before 3 a.m.

Deputies learned the patient, Jeremy McCurley, was being transported to Ochsner early Friday. When Acadian Ambulance EMS personnel prepared to unload him, McCurley jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Other responding deputies saw the stolen ambulance at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 & I-310, but when they tried to pull McCurley over, he continued onto the interstate.

Officials with SCPSO say deputies didn't pursue McCurley in an attempt to avoid dangerous or eratic driving behavior and decided to terminate the pursuit.

State police were able to stop McCurley on I-10 west in Baton Rouge between Acadian and Perkins around 4 a.m., but the ambulance struck two LSP units in the process.

The crash shut down the interstate and caused hours of delays Friday morning, but all lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. WBRZ is keeping you updated on the roads here.

McCurley was transported to a nearby hospital for a second time Friday morning with what officials say seem to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers tell WBRZ McCurley will be booked accordingly once he is released from the hospital and are currently working with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.