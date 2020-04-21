68°
Parts of Walker's Sidney Hutchinson Park now open to public
WALKER - Though social distancing and stay-at-home orders remain in place until April 30, the City of Walker has reopened parts of Sidney Hutchinson Park for residents to enjoy.
The park's walking trail, fishing pond, and soccer field areas are now open.
Anyone who uses these areas within the park is reminded to practice social distancing.
