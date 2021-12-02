59°
Participating Burger Kings to sell Whoppers for 37 cents this Friday, Saturday
One of Burger King's most popular menu items will be available for purchase at a significantly reduced rate this Friday and Saturday.
The fast-food chain is celebrating the Whopper's 64th anniversary, and in honor of the burger, customers can purchase a Whopper for 37 cents at participating locations.
The special, a far cry from the Whopper's typical price of $4.19, reflects how much customers paid for the burger when it was first released in 1957.
To make the purchase at this reduced rate, customers must be a member of the recently expanded Burger King Royal Perks program.
you can always pick up a whopper if you're over thanksgiving leftovers— Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 29, 2021
Click here for additional details on the burger.
