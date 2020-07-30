86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Part of St. Louis Street to close Friday

Thursday, July 30 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division announced Thursday that part of St. Louis Street will be closed to traffic on Friday, July 31.

St. Louis Street will be closed from Louisiana Avenue to North Boulevard beginning Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

In a statement released Thursday, officials said closure of the road "involves crane usage work for The River Center Theatre."

Click here for more information on the Department of Transportation & Drainage Traffic Engineering Division.

