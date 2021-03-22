Parish officials prepping for potential flooding this week

BATON ROUGE - Drainage crews worked to clear clogs from drains ahead of potential severe weather this week.

“We’re trying to address some of the drainage issues we continue to have in certain locations that we will work on. To be honest with you, every day we’re working, whether there’s rain or not, we’re working on some type of drainage ditch, some type of erosion or some type of cave-in," city-parish Drainage Director Fred Raiford said.

There are no plans to get pumps involved yet. The same goes for Ascension Parish, but crews there are just as busy preparing.

“The Ascension Parish drainage department is constantly preparing for that," Communications Director Martin McConnell. "We’ve got out drainage crews that are out throughout the parish all the time digging, re-digging ditches, cleaning out culverts.”

Both parishes anticipate several inches of rain but spread out over two to three days, nothing the pumps can’t handle.

The biggest concern limbs and trash left over from February's freeze still sits on sidewalks.

“Currently, we’re actually out there still moving some of the debris from the ice storm. That’s just as important because they’re also talking about some wind, but also we don’t want some of this debris to go into the storm drain system," Raiford said.

Officials in Baton Rouge say that will be the main concern over the next couple of days.