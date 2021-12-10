Parish officials offer reward in repeated street sign theft

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - There is more livestock on Little Italy Road near Livonia than people, but for some reason, the road sign keeps disappearing.

"I've been living around here 33 years and this has never happened before," said homeowner Stacy Ringo.

Ringo says she noticed the signs would go missing a few months ago and believes it's a bunch of kids trying to play jokes. However, she says it could be dangerous when drivers speed by and don't realize a street is coming up.

The situation has also become a costly problem for the parish. Chief Deputy Brad Joreion is now investigating the disappearances.

"When they put the signs up it only stays up for a week or so," Joreion said. "Maybe not that long."

The missing sign has not caused a serious traffic problem so far, but residents believe it will if it keeps being stolen. For that reason, the parish posted a $500 reward on its government's Facebook page to help find whoever is stealing the sign.

"No, it's not a joke," Joreion said. "When you put up a street sign, they are there for a reason. For the identification of the streets so that affects your emergency medical services, fire, police."

Even though Ringo would like to catch the bandit, she could care less about the reward money.

"I'm not worried about the money," Ringo said. "I just want my signs back."

The sign costs less than $100 to replace.