Parents likely won't face charges after child kills brother

BATON ROUGE - The parents of a 9-year-old who was killed over the weekend likely won't face any charges for not having their weapon secured after an 11-year old shot his brother to death.



District Attorney Hillar Moore said the tragic shooting was an accident. The 11-year old was charged with negligent homicide.



"In Louisiana, we don't have any laws called owner responsibility," Moore said. "So, we know of no other crimes she committed."



Moore said the gun was not secured properly and the 11-year old managed to get it. The firearm went off while he was playing with it, killing his brother.



The shooting happened Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive. At the scene, WBRZ learned it was the second time the mother has lost a child due to a tragic set of circumstances. Some years ago, another child was tragically killed in a crash.



Just days into the beginning of summer break, Moore is urging parents to lock up their weapons.



"Any parent that owns a weapon or in a home with children and has access to the home... Know where the weapon is," Moore said. "Make sure it's secured. Make sure your children know to keep the hands off the gun."



If convicted, the 11-year old could face a juvenile life sentence which would mean he would remain in prison until he turns 18.