Parents frustrated over EBR Schools' late switch to virtual learning

BATON ROUGE - Audubon Elementary School shut down Friday night just like the rest of the schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"It doesn't seem there was a lot of planning before this decision was made at 10 o'clock at night," said parent DeCarlos Armstead.

He says the schools went virtual with no material and very little warning.

"He was unable to have all of the learning materials he needed," Armstead said about his son. "There were no Chrome Books sent home. Other learning materials they would have gotten if this plan was executed a little sooner in the day."

"I always like to make the decision the day before," said EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. "I like to do things the day before to allow families time to prepare."

However, the superintendent wasn't able to make an earlier decision. He wanted to delay classes by three hours instead, but a lot of school bus drivers called out sick late Thursday night.

"As you know, with inclement weather, with things changing, I said it would be better not to keep children out on bus stops in the cold," Dr. Narcisse said.

Armstead says, though, the school district had more than enough time to deal with any staff shortages.

"Ever since Friday of last week there was some talk about possible cold weather coming through," Armstead said.

"It's never perfect, but I do think I made the right decision for our children and our families," Dr. Narcisse said.

The superintendent says from now on virtual learning materials will be in the hands of students even if there's the slightest chance of classes being canceled.