Parents arrested for murder in death of daughter who rotted away on couch

SLAUGHTER - A grand jury has indicted the parents of a woman who died in their home after spending years malnourished on a couch.

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher. They turned themselves in and were booked into East Feliciana Parish Jail on Monday afternoon.

WBRZ was first to report last week that months went by without charges being filed against the couple after their daughter was found dead at their house in January. The East Feliciana Coroner's Office told WBRZ that starvation was one of the major contributing factors in Lacey Fletcher's death.

Sources close to the case said Lacey Fletcher was "melted" into the couch after having been there for so long, and the floor beneath the sofa was buckling because of the pooling feces and urine.

The couple is well-known in the community, specifically Sheila Fletcher, who resigned from her role as town alderman shortly after their daughter's death.

Following Sheila and Clay's indictment, warrants were issued for both of their arrests. The pair turned themselves into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.