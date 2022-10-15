Parade rolls through Port Allen in hopes to stop gun violence, raise awareness

PORT ALLEN - Bags of beads were hung up on several floats early Saturday morning while marching bands warmed up, but these floats were decorated a little differently than your average holiday parade.

Each float represents a person killed by a bullet.

One of the floats commemorates 24-year-old Queasha Hardy, a beloved Baton Rouge hairstylist who was shot and killed on North Harco Drive in July 2020. Hardy's murder remains unsolved.

"You know, maybe I can draw somebody's attention. I'm still fighting for justice, and maybe somebody will reach out to me," Henderson, Hardy's mother said.

"That's our goal: that the community will see us from the road that we are walking, the blocks we are taking, and hopefully we can all come together and end this. That is why we host a parade," said Tara Snearl, president of the Justice for Fatrell Organization.

Snearl started the parade after her 28-year-old son, Fatrell Queen, was found shot to death in his closet in Nov. 2017. It's been nearly five years since the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

A lawsuit was filed alleging police have something to do with Fatrell's death. Snearl says she is not able to comment on this as the case plays out in court, but she hopes it will lead to an arrest.

"That's my goal: accountability. Justice for Fatrell, justice for all," Snearl said. "We are out here, boots on the ground... until we can curb this violence that is happening in our area."

For now, these families say all they can do is remain hopeful that one day they'll have closure.

"Never give up, keep the faith and fight," Henderson said.

This is the fifth year Justice for Fatrell has put on the parade. Snearl hopes to get more people involved in the future, including elected officials.