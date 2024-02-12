Pair of shoplifters arrested after allegedly taking 'a little bit of everything' from Slidell shopping center

SLIDELL - A Mississippi couple was arrested after allegedly going on a shoplifting spree in January.

The Slidell Police Department said the pair stole from twelve different stores in Fremaux Town Center. Some of the items shown in the pictures of the recovered goods showed they stole clothes, makeup, a quilt, and a sex toy.

The couple was booked for multiple charges of shoplifting with one of the two additionally being accused of flight from an officer after she allegedly tried to flee from the arrest.

Police said the thefts happened in January but information was delayed due to an ongoing investigation.