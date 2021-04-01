Pair of corrections officers arrested, allegedly used excessive force on offenders

AMITE – Two Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested after two separate investigations revealed the use of excessive force when handling offenders.

Jarrod Rebaldo, 34, of Luling and 50-year -old Vera Chester of Hammond were initially placed on administrative leave following the investigations into allegations of misconduct.

Both individuals were charged and have been fired from the department.

A warrant was issued for Rebaldo on Saturday, March 17 on charges of simple battery and second-degree battery. Thursday, March 22 Rebaldo was arrested and booked into the Tagipahoa Parish Jail. He is currently released.

Wednesday, March 31, Chester, who is also accused of giving false statements, was arrested and charged with simple battery, aggravated battery, and injuring public records.